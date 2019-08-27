



There are way too many diet plans out there with a focus on “less, less, less.” The second a diet starts to feel restrictive is the second it starts to fail. Our diet shouldn’t make us unhappy — why would we even be on it then? The whole point is to feel better about ourselves, and that’s why we need a plan that won’t only keep us full, but happier than ever!

IdealShape makes a range of supplements and meal replacements made to complement a healthy diet so you can achieve your goals faster and easier without ever having to actually feel like you’re on a diet. All meal replacements, snacks and drinks contain Slendesta, a natural protein that may keep cravings away for up to three hours, and delicious flavors that you’ll look forward to tasting every day!

See it: Get the IdealShake Cookies ‘N Cream – Meal Replacement Shake and the IdealGreens Superfood Blend at IdealShape! Save even more when you buy multiple shakes! Us Weekly readers can save an extra 15% when using code “US15” at checkout at IdealShape!

People who have tried IdealShape’s blends are insanely thrilled with their results, like Jon, who said “it was affordable, it tasted good and it works.” Meanwhile Janna, who lost 165 pounds, said that she “opened that first tub and never looked back,” knowing IdealShape was going to be life-changing for her!

“One of the most important things I gained was confidence,” said Jessica, who lost 75 pounds with IdealShape. Sounds like a plan to Us, so what should we start with? How about the shakes? Each container comes with 30 servings of a powder blend super high in essential nutrients and with 11 grams of high-quality whey protein! Each serving is only 110 calories but still contains 16 vitamins and minerals.

See it: Get the IdealShake Cookies ‘N Cream – Meal Replacement Shake and the IdealGreens Superfood Blend at IdealShape! Save even more when you buy multiple shakes! Us Weekly readers can save an extra 15% when using code “US15” at checkout at IdealShape!

When you replace one to two meals a day with this shake, whether you go for Chocolate, Vanilla or another flavor, IdealShape claims you’ll face “no deprivation feelings” because the shake will be so rich and thick that it’ll seem like a delicious dessert! Just mix it in with water or milk, or a milk-based smoothie! It may feel like a cheat meal, but if you keep drinking these shakes and maintain a healthy lifestyle, you may end up mind-blown by the results. The best part is, Us Weekly readers can get exclusive savings on this meal replacement shake! Go, go, go!

Besides shakes, IdealShape also makes a delicious weight loss drink mix called IdealBoost that can help you get over that mid-day slump. The low-calorie, the sugar-free drink has a blend of green tea and caffeine formulated to boost metabolism while providing more energy. It also contains the brand’s signature hunger-blocker, Slendesta, for appetite control. IdealBoost can finally help us curb our cravings between meals and eliminate habitual mid-day snacking.

We also highly recommend checking out the IdealGreens Superfood Blend. It’s a potent digestive enzyme powder made up of superfoods and low-glycemic greens made to offer us a “boost in vitamins, minerals, nutrients and antioxidants.” It’s a great source of fiber, too! You can just mix this blend in with water, juice or even your IdealShake once or twice a day and just watch as your health goals become that much more attainable!

Feeling inspired? Us too, so let’s shake it up, already!

See it: Get the IdealShake Cookies ‘N Cream – Meal Replacement Shake and the IdealGreens Superfood Blend at IdealShape! Save even more when you buy multiple shakes! Us Weekly readers can save an extra 15% when using code “US15” at checkout at IdealShape!

Looking for more? Check out everything else from IdealShape here!

Please note promotional information is accurate at the date of publication, August 27, 2019 but is subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!