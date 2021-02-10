Find Out Why This Affordable Flannel Is a Staple for All Seasons

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Flannels are usually associated with the chilly fall months — after all, there’s a reason why it’s unofficially known as “flannel season.” That being said, it’s not necessary to limit your flannel fashion to autumn alone. They make perfect additions to your winter wardrobe, and will even serve a purpose as spring arrives.

When it gets warmer outside (but not balmy enough to throw on a tee and leave the house), a flannel just like this option from Meceku will serve as the ultimate shacket. It’s ultra-casual, and the variety of shades throughout the garment practically guarantee it will match with any outfit.

Get the Meceku Women’s Flannel Plaid Casual Button-Down Shirts with Pockets for prices starting at $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 10, 2021, but are subject to change.



There are many traits we love about these grunge-inspired tops, but the best part about a flannel shirt is likely the material. Not only is it cozy, it’s somehow lightweight at the same time. This version from Meceku is made from a cotton-blend fabric that shoppers say is incredibly high-quality. It has an ample amount of thickness to keep you warm, but can easily be tied around your waist in a stylish way if you feel overheated!

Clearly, limiting your flannels to just one season is the wrong move — and we have a slew of other finds from Amazon that are up for grabs now if you want to get in on the action:

