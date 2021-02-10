These Slim-Fit Tanks Will Complete Your Work-From-Home Uniform

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s been nearly a year since many of Us started working from home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. While there’s been a great deal of change during this time, one of the biggest shifts has occurred in our everyday attire.

Though the current circumstances are far from ideal, we’re looking for the silver linings — which include the ability to wear outfits that would never be acceptable in an office environment. It’s honestly been refreshing to throw on comfy tanks like this one from Amazon Essentials almost daily. They’re a key component in any work-from-home uniform!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women's 2-Pack Slim-Fit Tank for just $15, available at Amazon!



These tank tops have an easy, breezy vibe that shoppers can’t seem to get enough of. They’re not particularly tight, but still offer up a slim fit that’s extremely flattering. Worried that this is too casual a garment to rock on the regular? Here’s one of our favorite WFH hacks: If you have a Zoom meeting on your calendar and you’ve been in loungewear all morning, all you need to do is throw a blazer on over this tank — and you’re good to go. No one will know you’re still in your coziest joggers!

Even if we weren’t in the midst of quarantining, these tank tops would still be a wardrobe staple. They’re ideal for layering. They come in so many different colors that will complement all of the jackets, sweaters and everything else in your closet! Not only are they exceedingly comfortable, they’re beyond affordable. Each two-pack costs just $15, which brings the price to approximately $7 per top.

Finding such outstanding quality at this price point is practically unheard of. The material that these tanks are made from is a soft blend of cotton and modal — with just a touch of spandex to give them some extra stretch. Due to the chilly winter weather, we’re wearing these tanks on the home front — but come spring and summer, expect to see Us reaching for them whenever possible!

