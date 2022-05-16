This Casual Dress Fits Just Like a T-Shirt and Looks Amazing

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are many days when all we feel like wearing is a simple, oversized T-shirt — even when we have something more upscale on the calendar. Putting together a look that’s elevated doesn’t have to be a chore! Not sure where to start? It’s all about finding the right dresses that are equally comfortable to your go-to lounge look.

We found just what we were searching for when we laid eyes on this dress from Meenew! We knew that it was a comfortable style, and shoppers confirm to Us that it’s just as great as it looks!

Get the Meenew Women’s Short Beach Dress for prices starting at $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

The casual frock is made from a soft and stretchy fabric that feels just like a basic tee. The only difference is that the material is sewn in a much more elevated fashion! This mini dress is on the shorter side, but the hem only hits just above the knee so it still appears modest. The dress fits loosely, except for the elastic in the waistband which gives the silhouette a bit more shape. The excellent part of this ensemble is that it’s incredibly flattering and suits virtually every shape and size!

Shoppers are giving this dress praise all around. They love nearly everything about it — praising its impressive versatility. The look can work for the office when styled properly, be worn for daytime and nighttime events or whenever you want to exhibit more put-together energy while still maintaining comfort! If you pick the right color or print, the possibilities are endless. There are plenty of options to choose from, and they’re all fantastic! All-around solid dresses like this one are ideal to have in your closet, and we think it’s bound to be a summer staple.

