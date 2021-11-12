This Pullover Sweater Is Softer Than Your Favorite Blanket

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The transition into the fall season is always a slow burn. Just when the temperatures drop, they immediately seem to rise again. We were waiting for weeks until the day it was finally cool and crisp enough to wear our favorite cozy knits! Now that we’re well into November, the weather is fairly consistent! The chilly fall air we’re experiencing right now is absolutely ideal for wearing sweaters that will keep Us nice and toasty.

Oversized knits are one of our absolute favorite sweater styles, and we found one that might take the cake in the softness category. This knit from Meenew is so plush, it could practically double as a pillow!

Get the Meenew Women’s Furry Crewneck Oversized Pullover Sweater Dress for prices starting at $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

This sweater has the same silhouette as a traditional oversized knit, but the material is what sets it apart. Shoppers describe it as “amazing,” and claim that the “quality was better than expected.” The knit has a fuzzy treatment that looks like a dream to wear, and reviewers confirm that this sweater is such an incredible find.

Just a note: This garment is a seriously oversized sweater that you can even rock as a dress. In fact, it would look beyond major with a pair of tall knee or thigh-high boots and a belt to cinch in the waist. If you’re relaxing with friends, you can wear it out loosely for a more comfortable fit. Want to change up the vibes? You can also team it with a pair of leggings or flared jeans for a boho-chic ’70s vibe!

At the moment, this sweater is available in a slew of different shades, ranging from your typical black and white options to muted hues that we’re obsessed with! Although we may already own sweaters that remind Us of this one at first glance, it’s clear that this knit is special! It’s time to make room in our closets for our next everyday staple.

