The holidays are finally here, and we’re already getting that sentimental feeling. We’re ready to hang a shining star upon the highest bough — but first, we want to shine at our own holiday party. The problem? We never know what to wear! Sequins are festive and velvet is luxurious, but we’d rather find a fabric that we can rock any time of year. And as for cut, we prefer a versatile skirt that we can style with unlimited outfits.

Our favorite stylish sisters are now officially our favorite fashion lifesavers! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton just appeared on Amazon Live to share their holiday gift guide. It’s a “one-stop shop for all of your holiday needs,” Hilton said. One piece in particular stood out to Us — a metallic pleated midi skirt. “This is always flattering to me,” Richards remarked. “Super cute, a long skirt. You could put this with a blouse, depending on the weather, a tank top, a turtleneck, a sweater, whatever it may be.” Hilton added, “Kyle, you could even do it in Aspen with cute boots. Look, with this kind of going over and play it down. I love this. You can dress this up with the copper hues and all of that.” “Exactly,” Richards replied. “It’s like a rose-gold, kind of bronzy color. Really, really pretty.”

Now you can get this RHOBH­-approved skirt yourself at Amazon! Read on to shop this fabulous find.

Get the Allegra K Women’s Metallic Pleated Midi Skirt for just $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Allegra K Women’s Metallic Pleated Midi Skirt is the perfect skirt for the holidays. Available in 21 shimmering solid shades, this sophisticated skirt is a seasonal staple. The high-waisted silhouette creates a flattering fit, and the stretchy waistband provides extra comfort. Featuring a chic accordion design, this classic cut is both trendy and timeless.

The Beverly Hills Housewives aren’t the only fans of this Allegra K midiskirt. “BEAUTIFUL! BEAUTIFUL! BEAUTIFUL!” one shopper gushed. “If you’re considering this skirt, buy it! I’m going to purchase as many colors as I can, that’s how much I love this skirt!” Another customer agreed, saying, “Absolutely love this skirt! The color is so vibrant and the material is very soft and silky!” And one shopper shared, “I loved this skirt the minute it arrived! It lays elegantly and the shine is just enough but not too much. The pleats hide my tummy well and waist band is stretchy. Very versatile piece — I can wear it in the office or at date night, and I’m already planning a holiday outfit with it.”

We suggest styling this skirt with a basic black or white top and heels or booties. You could play with proportions and team this midi with a loose sweater, but then consider adding a belt or tucking in the hem to cinch your waist.

Take a page out of Richards and Hilton’s playbooks and treat yourself to this metallic midi skirt for the holidays.

