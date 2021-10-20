Megan Fox x Boohoo Is Here and These Pieces Are Seriously Fire

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Megan Fox is having a stellar year. She had numerous movies come out with more in the works, she’s enjoying life and love with Machine Gun Kelly and now she has co-designed her first ever fashion collection with any brand. Yes, Megan Fox x boohoo is here!

Fox designed this collection with celebrity stylist Maeve Riley, who works with many other A-listers, including Hailey Bieber. This edit is full of both modern and retro designs, flirty and casual pieces and more. There are over 40 styles total! Here’s what Fox had to say about it:

“I am so excited to announce my first-ever fashion collaboration with boohoo! I feel like I’ve really come into my own over the past few years, especially when it comes to my personal style and this collection reflects exactly that. I’ve always wanted to have my own collection and boohoo really gave Maeve and I the freedom to express ourselves.”

Check out our five fave picks from the collection below — and shop fast. We’re already seeing pieces and sizes selling out!

This Slinky Dress

We’re all about cowl necklines lately, and it’s pieces like this dress that prove why. Add on the knot atop the high slit and you have a piece that will catch every eye in the room. Grab it in red or black!

Get the Megan Fox Double Slinky Knot Front Cowl Mini Dress for just $35 at boohoo!

This Zebra Coat

We often tend to go for more solid, simple designs with outerwear, but grabbing a zebra-print coat like this is key to being a fashion icon this fall and winter!

Get the Megan Fox Zebra Wool Look Coat for just $100 at boohoo!

This Oversized Top

This top’s shiny, plissé fabric looks chic and fancy, but ultimately you have an oversized, comfy top you could totally lounge around in. Wear it with PJ pants or with a skirt and heels!

Get the Megan Fox Plissé Oversized Relaxed Fit Shirt for just $40 at boohoo!

These Vinyl Trousers

Now these are the types of pants you want to buy if you want compliments to be raining down on you all night. Instant confidence boost! The glossy vinyl look is everything, and the colors are so good. We adore the pink!

Get the Megan Fox Vinyl Straight Leg Trouser for just $40 at boohoo!

This Cutout Bodysuit

This long-sleeve bodysuit is so cool, because from the front it looks like the one sleeve isn’t even attached. This is a show-stopping piece, but we love it because it will go will so many types of looks!

Get the Megan Fox Double Layer Slinky Cut Out Bodysuit for just $20 at boohoo!

Looking for more? Check out the rest of the Megan Fox x boohoo collection here!

