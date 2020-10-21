We Found These Megan Fox-Approved Distressed Black Jeans for $158 Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One thing we love to do for fall and winter is add a little extra edge to our style. Over the summer we mostly just try to wear pieces with the shortest sleeves and shortest hems possible, trying to keep cool in the heat — but when the temperature drops, we can get a little more creative with our outfits!

Now, this creativity doesn’t require a mapped-out plan or professional opinion. Sometimes it just means being a little picky when it comes to something as common as denim. We all own jeans, but not every pair of jeans is going to stand out so much that it elicits compliments out of others. You need a pair like these Current/Elliott jeans — and you need it on sale, because why not?

Get the Current/Elliott Stiletto Cropped Jeans (originally $248) for just $90 at Saks Off 5th!

Megan Fox recently wore her own Current/Elliott jeans while out with new boo Machine Gun Kelly. The two were spotted leaving a celebration dinner at The Dream Hotel in Los Angeles for MGK’s new album, Tickets to My Downfall. Fox wore these ripped jeans with leopard Stuart Weitzman heels, a leather jacket and a pink Marc Jacobs crossbody. The look was very rock ‘n’ roll — fitting, considering MGK’s recent foray into pop punk!

We were so stunned when we found these cropped jeans at Saks Off 5th for 63% off — and with sizes still in stock. For now, at least. That’s nearly $160 in savings. Not bad for a top celeb-approved pair of skinnies. They just ooze cool. They’re black with fading and whiskering details, with two perfectly placed rips at the knees. This shade is called 2 Years Destroyed, and it’s everything. You’ll also find all of your denim essentials on these stretchy, super skinny jeans: a zip fly and button closure, side and back pockets and belt loops!

When it comes to styling these jeans, you can pretty much do whatever. Take inspiration from Fox’s night-out look or change things up completely with a smocked, off-the-shoulder top and white canvas sneakers. Or how about a slinky satin cami with knee-high boots? You can also keep things 100% casual with a solid or graphic crop top and slip-ons!

Whatever you do, just make sure you grab these jeans while they’re marked down this low. If you love them, just know you’ll probably never get a better price on them than this, so don’t hold back!

