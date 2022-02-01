Megan Fox’s ‘Euphoria’ Look Inspired Us to Find This $24 Cutout Top

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Confession: We’ve seriously missed seeing all of the amazingly out-there and stylish ‘fits on our screens during Euphoria every Sunday night on HBO! After nearly two years since the series premiered, the show is officially back — and the ensembles have certainly lived up to our expectations.

In fact, the fabulous fashion on the show has spawned so many Euphoria-inspired looks and makeup tutorials on Instagram — and even A-listers like Megan Fox have jumped on the trend! We totally fell in love with the all-purple getup she posted to her Insta feed, particularly her swoon-worthy cutout top. It prompted Us to find a similar option, and we found such a great pick on Amazon that currently costs just $24!

Get the CHYRII Women’s Cutout Long Sleeve Ribbed Crop Top for $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

The main feature of this top is the sultry center cutout, and that’s the key detail we looked out for while shopping. To our surprise, we managed to find this adorable top from CHYRII where the cutout is virtually identical! Both Fox’s top and our version have a higher neckline and the same type of layered cutout which shows some cleavage, plus it’s also available in a purple hue to match the actress’ aesthetic. If you’re not a fan of the purple shade, you can also score this top in a slew of other cute colors that might better complement your existing wardrobe!

That said, this piece obviously isn’t a perfect match — and that’s okay. For starters, the Amazon top has a long sleeve (as opposed to Fox’s sleeveless option), but we think it actually works better for the winter season. The material is also different, as it’s made from a ribbed knit instead of a smoother fabric. That aside, we think we nailed it when it comes to finding a lookalike take on Fox’s top that we can use to re-create her glamorous getup. Our next stop? AP Lit class!

