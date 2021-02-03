Recreate Meghan Markle’s Casual Style With These Adidas Running Sneakers

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

There are a few mega-famous sneaker brands out there that we always rely on. For Us, Adidas always comes to mind. Adidas has been a staple on our shoe rack (and in our wardrobe) for as long as we can remember. Truly the only issue is that the brand makes so many awesome sneakers that it can be hard to narrow it down!

We love running sneakers not only for the trail and treadmill, but for daily life as well. They’re probably the most versatile type of shoe out there, especially when you’re shopping a top-notch pair from Adidas. So, how do you make that final choice and place that order without any reservations? Let a celeb influence you just a bit — someone who can wear probably any sneaker they want on the entire planet. For example, we knew Adidas Ultraboost sneakers had to be ultra-special when we saw Meghan Markle wearing a pair!

Get the Adidas Running Ultraboost DNA sneakers for $180 at Zappos with free shipping!

Markle was spotted wearing her black-and-white Ultraboost sneakers while out walking her pup in LA after she and husband Prince Harry made the move out of England. We loved seeing a super casual look from her. She kept everything black and white to match her shoes, apart from her blue face mask, offering a pop of color. Inspiration struck!

The Ultraboost has a “sock-like” fit, and one reviewer said it’s the “most comfortable sneaker” they’ve ever worn. There are so many factors that play into this comfort, from the shock-reducing, energy-returning midsole to the incredible arch support and cushioned insole. The padded collar also offers soft ankle support, while the tongue and heel pull-tab are integrated straight into the shoe’s design so nothing ever prods or feels out of place!

Get the Adidas Running Ultraboost DNA sneakers for $180 at Zappos with free shipping!

These shoes also have a super soft and flexible upper with a wraparound cage to secure the foot while also holding on to the laces. Even in back, you have a 3D heel frame that “promotes a natural fit that permits necessary Achilles movements.” These shoes seriously considered every little angle and detail. The outsole has a grippy tread too, making the Ultraboost great for outdoor adventures (or slippery indoor floors)!

If you’re looking to channel Markle, you can stick with the black and white variation, but there are six others also available, including one with no laces at all. They’re all the same price, so make sure you pick the one that calls out to you the loudest. It’s getting pretty competitive over here though. The rainbow color accents on one of the white pairs are sending our hearts aflutter!

Get the Adidas Running Ultraboost DNA sneakers for $180 at Zappos with free shipping!

Not your style? Check out more from Adidas here and shop all other sneakers and athletic shoes at Zappos here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!