We’re all about the sparkle — the Meghan Markle sparkle, that is. Everyone can’t seem to get enough of Duchess Meghan‘s style and it’s obvious why. She may be the Duchess of Sussex but her wardrobe is fit for a queen and we’re bowing down!

We may not have the same royal budget the mom-to-be has, but that’s not going to stop us from emulating her style. For shoppers looking to ball on a budget, look no further. Sure, it may not be the pricey Brandon Maxwell original, but we’ve found the next best thing. An affordable lookalike dress that will have everyone doing a double-take.

See it: Grab White Mark Women’s Fit and Flare Minidress (originally $30) now available for $26 at Walmart!

We keep a royal watch on what Duchess Meghan wears and we’ve noticed she’s been fond of beige lately. She wore two monochromatic beige outfits back-to-back, first on January 16 in a tight, off-white dress and jacket. The mom-to-be showed off her bump yet again on January 30 with a delicate fit and flare dress.

Suffice to say, we’re left thinking that beige, is in fact, the new black. But shoppers can fear not, we’ve figured out the best style option for duping the Duchess. The Fit and Flare Minidress is regal and the perfect solution to reach royal-status.

The cute but chic dress will keep shoppers looking fun and flirty but it’s also comfortable. It’s equal parts pretty, polished and professional. How many dresses can do all three? None. We thought so. Talk about knocking it out of the park in this trifecta!

Not only is this dress polished, but it was also made a with purpose. Shoppers who opt to slip into this perfect little number can expect to look high-end without the price tag. The dress was made from a textured Liverpool fabric designed for a high-end finish. And we can’t help but think of how amazing that truly is!

The main reason we love this specific Duchess Meghan style moment? It had movement. We were over the moon that we too could achieve her flowy look with this fit and flare dress. The dress features a lightly flared skirt that moves as we walk, or even dance. This stylish staple is a sure-win for fashionistas looking to steal the spotlight, just like the Duchess of Sussex!

Shoppers who may be a bit apprehensive about beige being the new black, fear not!

The fit and flare dress is available in six colors including black, blue, red, navy and white. Talk about an endless selection! Truthfully, we can’t help but think of the countless styling pairings available for this dress! Especially if we scoop up more than one!

For shoppers looking to mimic the Duchess of Sussex’s exact style, we’ve got them covered. We recommend pairing this dress with an identical beige blazer. It’s important to note that is shouldn’t be a cropped blazer or a waist-length blazer, we highly recommend a longer one. Opt for some sort of boyfriend length blazer that goes past the hips. By pairing a longer blazer over a dress, it also adds consistency throughout the outfit. Even more so, it can provide warmth during the colder days!

We recommend finishing off the outfit with hair parted to the side and twirled into a messy bun a la Duchess Meghan. For the finishing touches, shoppers should opt for a pointed toe, lace-up heel. It is critical to note that Duchess Meghan’s exact pair seems to be a shade lighter than the rest of her outfit. We recommend more of an off-white or cream color heel to complete the look!

Shoppers who love the Duchess of Sussex’s look but not be wild over beige can also style this dress similarly. This look can be easily transitioned when selecting the fit and flare dress in another shade of choice. Shoppers can opt for the same pieces — a blazer and lace-up heels — in a monochromatic hue and follow the same directions to perfect their own look. Surely it will not only be a Duchess Meghan-inspired look, but it will also be a shopper’ original!

We can go on and on over how much we love this dress but don’t take our word, try it out first-hand. Shoppers looking to emulate that same Markle-Sparkle should slip into this fit and flare dress.

