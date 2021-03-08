This Dress Is Giving Us Total Meghan Markle Interview Vibes

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Meghan Markle truly stunned the world last night — not for the first time, and certainly not for the last. While she’s stunned us in the past with her impeccable fashion sense and powerful charm, last night, she also stunned us with her revelations about the Royal Family and her time as a full member. We obviously couldn’t take our eyes off that dress though!

The widely-anticipated interview, which aired on Sunday, March 7 on CBS News, is obviously making nonstop headlines today. Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, did not hold back, and Us Weekly has been on top of the most shocking stories. We wanted to take a moment away from the drama, however, to concentrate on the fashion. Meghan’s dress? A Giorgio Armani gown worth $4,700. You know we scoured Amazon until we found something with similar vibes for way, way less!

Get the LAI MENG FIVE CATS 3/4 Sleeve Floral A-Line Tea Midi Dress starting at just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This dress holds numerous similarities to Meghan’s, as it’s black with a figure-flattering design and belted effect at the waist and has floral appliqués. Meghan’s however, is a longer gown with long sleeves. This dress has three-quarter sleeves and a tea/midi length, giving it more versatility!

We instantly recognized those Meghan vibes as soon as we spotted this dress — and there are so many other colors and similar designs also available on the same page, which means we really hit the jackpot. And hey, it’s literally less than 1% of the cost of the Giorgio Armani original. You read that right!

Get the LAI MENG FIVE CATS 3/4 Sleeve Floral A-Line Tea Midi Dress starting at just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Want to see even more dresses that remind us of Meghan’s now iconic interview look? We’ve already found them and are dying to share, so check them out below!

This other dress from LAI MENG FIVE CATS also has super similar vibes, but a higher neckline with a keyhole and semi-sheer sleeves!

This TEMOFON dress opts for short-sleeves and a more present floral design that’s serving up endless amounts of beauty!

No sleeves at all? No problem. This OUGES dress has skinny straps, a wrap design on top and a stunning floral print!

If you’d actually prefer a dress with no flowers — or simply want one with and one without — this Berydress piece is definitely the way to go!

Get the LAI MENG FIVE CATS 3/4 Sleeve Floral A-Line Tea Midi Dress starting at just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from LAI MENG FIVE CATS here and check out other black floral dresses here! Don’t forget to browse through all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!