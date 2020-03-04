Meghan Markle Keeps Her Skin Glowing All Year Long With This Product

Even before she was married to Prince Harry, there was always something particularly alluring about Meghan Markle. She made her first major splash in the entertainment industry on the cable drama Suits, where she starred as senior paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane.

Markle has since moved on from the small screen — you may have seen her real-life stint as an official member of the British royal family alongside her husband. She’s since become a mom, and has recently moved her family to live in Canada and stepped back from royal duties. But with all the changes that she’s been through over the past decade, one thing has remained the same: her infinitely glowy skin! If you’re looking to channel the Markle Sparkle, you’ll be pleased to know that she reportedly relies on a specific type of serum!

Get the TruSkin Vitamin C Topical Facial Serum for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 4, 2020, but are subject to change.

In an interview with Town & Country, Markle’s facialist Sarah Chapman said that the key to achieving the “light-bulb luminosity” that she’s known for is through a topical vitamin C serum. Though Chapman didn’t single out the particular serum that Markle uses, we found an incredibly affordable version that has thousands of positive reviews on Amazon!

Over 12,000 shoppers are singing the praises of the TruSkin Vitamin C Topical Facial Serum. Vitamin C is not only an essential if you want to get your skin glowing from within, it can also help promote collagen production. Your skin can look plumper and more youthful if you use this serum daily, which apparently many users can attest to from experience!

One reviewer says that their “results are unbelievable” after using this serum — especially considering the incredibly low price tag on this product! They add that their “skin is bright, smooth and [their] spots are disappearing.” Others say that this serum has “saved their skin” and that it’s definitely worth trying. Incorporating a vitamin C serum into your daily routine couldn’t be easier. In the mornings after cleansing your skin but before moisturizer, dot about five to seven drops and distribute evenly on the face and neck. Do this every morning and you can expect to be glowing just like Markle in no time!

