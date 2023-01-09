Meghan Markle’s Glowing Skin Reportedly Benefits From This Face Oil

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When Harry & Meghan, the docuseries highlighting the love story between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, hit Netflix late last year, the world watched — and took to Twitter to share thoughts. But the one thing which has stayed the same from the moment Markle appeared on the scene? Our admiration for her natural beauty, of course!

Yes, she’s a stunner in every sense — with our without makeup. We know the foundation of an excellent makeup look is a healthy complexion, so we’ve been eager to uncover every detail of her skincare routine. This series has served as the public’s first glimpse of her on an intimate level aside from social media, but it surprisingly revealed to Us one of the serums that seemingly sits on her bathroom sink at all times!

Get the Biography Long June Everyday Drops Face Oil for $85 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2023, but are subject to change.



As the Biography brand pointed out on Instagram, their Long June facial oil popped up for a split second while Markle showed off her baby bump in a candid bathroom video. It was a sweet and personal moment, but once we learned this product made an appearance, we had to know more.

We’re sure Markle’s stamp of approval (she allegedly found this product through a makeup artist) is enough of a sell for many of Us, but there are many reasons why it’s an alluring skin product. The vegan formula is safe for sensitive skin and utilizes a blend of natural oils to calm down redress and irritation — and also moisturize acne-prone complexions.

Plenty of factors come into play in the wintertime, and our skin does take a massive beating from the elements. In addition to knowing Markle may be a fan of this oil, the conditions outside certainly drew Us to this product. Nourishment is what our skin needs right now, and if this is key, we’re ready to give it a shot. If we end up glowing even remotely like Markle, we’ll call it a serious win!

