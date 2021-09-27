Meghan Markle Once Said She Was ‘Obsessed’ With This $27 Hair Oil

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With the arrival of fall comes cooler weather, and with cooler weather comes dry, ruthless air. It wreaks havoc on our skin, nails and, of course, our hair. While our locks are shiny and happy in the spring and summer, fall, and eventually winter, are another story. Cold weather often leads us to blow dry our hair more often too, resulting in heat damage!

We’re making the conscious decision to do all we can to avoid brittle, dull, unmemorable hair this year. We’re going past just using hydrating shampoos and conditioners — we’ll be adding a top-tier oil to our haircare routine to really seal the deal (and seal that moisture in). How do we know that our pick is among the best of the best? Because Meghan Markle once revealed it was among her personal favorites!

Get the Wella Reflections Luminous Smoothing Oil for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

In an interview with Beauty Banter back in her Suits days, the now Duchess of Sussex revealed many of her top beauty products, as even back then she seriously wowed on our TV screens. When it came to keeping her naturally curly hair smooth and shiny, Markle revealed that she was “obsessed” with this Wella oil. “It smells like vacation and makes your hair slippery and touchable,” she gushed. “I love this stuff! It also doubles as a pretty amazing body oil post-bath.” As if we weren’t excited enough to use it on our tresses!

This oil stands out because of its nourishing ingredients. It’s enriched with macadamia seed oil and avocado oil, plus it adds in white tea extract. It’s still made to feel very lightweight though. Visually, however, it’s a heavy hitter, leaving hair glossy and compliment-worthy. It may also make your locks feel velvety soft!

Get the Wella Reflections Luminous Smoothing Oil for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

To use this oil, always start with freshly-cleansed hair. You can use it while your hair is still damp after a shower for a smoothing effect, but you can also apply it when your hair is dry for shining luminosity. Just take one to two pumps, depending on your hair texture and length, and distribute evenly throughout the mid-lengths and ends of hair. Use fingers or grab a comb if that’s easier!

Remember to step out into the sun afterward — and snap some photos — to enjoy the true, new brilliance of your hair!

Get the Wella Reflections Luminous Smoothing Oil for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

Looking for something else? Check out other hair oils here and shop all haircare at Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!