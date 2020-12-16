Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Meghan Markle has been such a fashion inspiration for Us over the past few years. From her tote bags, to her jeans, to her makeup and skincare faves, from royal weddings to casual outings, she always has us scouring the internet and adding new items to our shopping carts.

We don’t get to see the 39-year-old quite as often as we used to anymore, but when she does pop up, that same thrill runs through our veins (and our wardrobe). Just the other day, she made a surprise appearance on CNN for the channel’s annual Heroes special, and we were instantly blown away. Not just by her ethereal beauty, but by her silky Tory Burch blouse!

Get the Satin Bow Blouse for $398 at Tory Burch with free shipping!

This Satin Bow Blouse is made of 100% silk and features button closures at the placket and cuffs. The bow at the neckline can be adjusted for both style and comfort, or you can even let it hang totally loose for an effortless vibe. Reviewers say it’s “a very versatile piece for any wardrobe” and that “you won’t be disappointed” with it. We don’t doubt it!

This isn’t our only Tory Burch pick of the moment though. The designer is having its last sale of the year, so if you need some accessories, shoes or coats to go with your new silk top, this is the time to shop. Here are our top picks from the current sale!

McGraw Camera Bag

Get the McGraw Camera Bag in New Ivory (originally $298) for just $219 at Tory Burch with free shipping!

Minnie Travel Ballet Flat

Get the Minnie Travel Ballet Flat, Embroidered Suede (originally $248) for just $189 at Tory Burch with free shipping!

Kira Pebbled Medium Flap Wallet

Get the Kira Pebbled Medium Flap Wallet in Poblano (originally $188) for just $129 at Tory Burch with free shipping!

Printed Thin Flip-Flop

Get the Printed Thin Flip-Flop in numerous colors (originally $58) starting at just $39 at Tory Burch with free shipping!

Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag

Get the Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag in numerous colors (originally $348) for just $239 at Tory Burch with free shipping!

Wool Cashmere Coat

Get the Wool Cashmere Coat in numerous colors (originally $898) for just $539 at Tory Burch with free shipping!

Fleming Soft Tweed Mini Bucket Bag

Get the Fleming Soft Tweed Mini Bucket Bag (originally $398) for just $279 at Tory Burch with free shipping!

Looking for more? Shop the rest of the Tory Burch sale here!

