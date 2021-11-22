This Meghan Markle-Approved Denim Brand Is on Sale for Up to 60% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

One wardrobe staple that will never go out of style is a solid pair of jeans. Sure, different cuts come and go, but denim is forever. Our closet features a mix of washes and rises, from boyfriend to boot cut. We can’t live without jeans, but we rarely splurge on designer denim. Every now and then, however, we feel inspired to take the plunge. After Meghan Markle rocked MOTHER jeans at the 2017 Invictus Games, we rushed to snag the same pair — sadly, the popular pants sold out right away.

Good news for all of Us: now we can score Markle’s favorite denim at a discounted price! From today through November 28, MOTHER is offering the mother of all Black Friday sales — up to 60% off the denim brand’s most beloved styles. Don’t miss out on these amazing deals! Read on to shop our top picks from this limited-time sale.

These Bestselling Cropped Jeans

Add some fashion-forward flair to your wardrobe with these bestselling cropped flare jeans. The light wash is totally on trend, and the frayed edges are effortlessly cool.

Get the Fresh Catch Insider Crop Step Fray for just $90 (originally $225) at MOTHER!

These Dark Wash Skinny Jeans

Every closet needs a go-to pair of dark wash denim. These mid-rise stretchy skinny jeans in a midnight blue wash pass the test. We’re smitten with the subtle slit at the knee and raw edges at the hem. These jeans are our new date night uniform!

Get the Holding Hands Tightly Pixie Ankle Fray for just $153 (originally $218) at MOTHER!

This Denim Mini Dress

Denim mini dresses are all the rage right now, and this puff sleeve number takes the trend to the next level. Featuring a collared neck and front flap pockets, this frock is just as functional as it is fashionable. Just add a pair of western boots, and you’re good to go.

Get the Nature Touch Base Puffy Bruiser Mini Dress for just $298 (originally $425) at MOTHER!

These White Straight-Leg Jeans

Contrary to popular belief, you can absolutely wear white after Labor Day. In fact, winter-white ensembles are the epitome of chic. Even if you prefer to rock white denim in the summer, these high-rise jeans are a steal at 50% off.

Get the Totally Innocent Tomcat for just $104 (originally $208) at MOTHER!

These Straight-Leg Light Wash Jeans

High-waisted, slim and stretchy, these light wash jeans are a wardrobe essential in any season. Add a sweater or blouse for an easy outfit you can wear from the office to out on the town.

Get the Innerspace High Waisted Hiker Hover for just $167 (originally $238) at MOTHER!

