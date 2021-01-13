You Can Wear These Versatile Sherpa Boots in Two Stylish Ways

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While you can style a pair of shoes to fit a certain aesthetic, you ultimately can’t change the way they look. But here’s a handy hack: There are some shoes that can be worn in multiple ways, and we just found the perfect example!

These boots from MEGNYA are classically stylish, but you can alter their appearance to create a different feel every time you wear them. Plus, Amazon shoppers are obsessed with how comfortable they are — and thrilled with the affordable price point!

Get the MEGNYA Suede Closed Toe Mid-Calf Zipper High Snow Winter Boots for Women for prices starting at just $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

These boots were designed for winter weather. They have a durable sole that has strong gripping for slippery conditions. Additionally, they have a chunky low block heel that measures just over two inches — with a platform in the front that clocks in at under an inch. The outer layer is made from a gorgeous suede material, and the inside is lined with fabulous faux sherpa, which will surely match your favorite sweaters.

You can showcase the fuzzy lining by folding the boots over to create a cuffed look, which is so trendy right now. Of course, you can also keep the shoes unfolded — allowing a tiny touch of faux fur to peek out. Versatility is key, and these shoes can be customized to your liking. Talk about a bang (or a boot) for your buck!

Get the MEGNYA Suede Closed Toe Mid-Calf Zipper High Snow Winter Boots for Women for prices starting at just $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

Right now, these boots are up for grabs in numerous colors, ranging from shades of brown, to black and light grey. These boots will get you through the rest of the winter season in style, and the fact that they’re ultimately two pairs of shoes in one is just the cherry on top.

See it: Get the MEGNYA Suede Closed Toe Mid-Calf Zipper High Snow Winter Boots for Women for prices starting at just $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 13, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from MEGNYA and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!