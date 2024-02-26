Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you’re “super super super picky about sports bras” just like Melissa Gorga, prepare to take notes immediately! In a recent Amazon Live, Gorga shared the sports bra that she says is a “game changer” in her activewear wardrobe — and over 27,200 Amazon shoppers agree.
The Gym People’s Sports Bra is longline, wire-free, padded, offers medium support and doubles as both a sports bra and cami tank top. The fact that it boasts built-in support and reduces the need of having to put on a bra and top is one of the primary reasons why the Real Housewives of New Jersey star loves it. You can simply throw it on and go!
A close second? Its versatility. “This one really isn’t a sports bra because you can wear it as a shirt,” Gorga said. “I hate when you have to put a sports bra on and put another shirt on top. I think it’s annoying.” Clearly, she found a way to combat this pesky problem!
Get The Gym People Sports Bra Longline Wirefree Padded with Medium Support (originally $27) on sale for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 26, 2024, but are subject to change.
The sports bra is made from a polyamide-spandex material that Gorga says is “super comfortable.” The material allows the fabric to be both durable and strong, as well as stretchy and sweat-wicking. It has a V-neck line, a racerback design and cropped tank length which renders it effective for low, medium and high impact workouts. Oh, and it’s adorable! “I like the length of these,” Gorga said. “It hits the [top of the] legging perfectly.”
Though you don’t have to wear this sports bra with a top, you most certainly still can on days when it may be a little chillier and an extra layer is essential. It will team flawlessly under a zip-up running jacket or a heavy hoodie on particularly cold days. It comes in over 28 color options, so we’re certain you’ll find one to suit your style. Gorga’s color preferences? She has it in white, black, nude and pink.
Picky shoppers will also be pleased to know that beyond Gorga, this sports bra has over 27,200 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers of all shapes and sizes — who agree on how comfortable and flattering the bra is.
“I am stunned by this product,” this shopper said. “I can never find a sports bra that I feel comfortable in… This bra fits like a glove! It is super supportive, but doesn’t squeeze anything uncomfortably, it holds the girls without feeling suffocated and I don’t feel like my chunk is squished around my back/bra line. It is perfect to wear as a crop with a cardigan or something.”
Try out The Gym People’s Sports Bra Gorga swears by for just $23 on Amazon. Happy fitness!
