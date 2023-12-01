Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We keep up with Taylor Swift like most people keep up with the Kardashians. While some of Us are busy putting up Christmas decorations, we’re over here decoding Easter eggs from the pop superstar’s latest song (and yes, we’ve been listening to “You’re Losing Me” on repeat since it dropped earlier this week). Same goes for Swift’s style! We follow her off-duty outfits like we’re front row at Fashion Week.

Related: Kelly Clarkson's Latest Look Inspired Us to Find a White Faux-Fur Coat Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting is always iconic. This year, it felt extra special with a Kelly Clarkson performance (which she crushed) to spruce up the evening on Wednesday, November 29. But if you found yourself fixated […]

Back in September, the Grammy winner wore an Alaïa black off-the-shoulder bodysuit with The Row’s gray trousers while out in New York City. As much as we’d love to recreate the exact look, we can’t quite afford the $1,230 top or the $1,490 pants. But we found a similar bodysuit from Amazon that’s only $22 (I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22)!

Keep scrolling to shop this luxury lookalike!

Get the Mayfasey Women’s Off-the-Shoulder Bodysuit for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

Related: Our 8 Favorite Products From Blake Lively's Amazon Picks Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Whatever you may be hosting next — a holiday soiree, self-care day, cookie decorating, girls’ night in or full family event […]

The Mayfasey Off-the-Shoulder Bodysuit is an elevated basic you need in your closet. A simple black top is the perfect layering piece with skirts, shorts or pants — and this particular piece is so flattering and fashion-forward! Made with stretchy fabric in a bodycon slim-fit, this bodysuit will accentuate your assets while sculpting your shape. Choose from either short sleeve or long sleeve in multiple different colors! You can’t go wrong with classic black, especially in the winter.

We recommend styling this bodysuit with a fun pair of pants — sequin, satin, faux leather — you get the idea. You could also team this top with a mini, midi or maxi skirt for your next holiday party. And if you want to turn heads on date night, pair this off-the-shoulder number with curve-hugging jeans and heels!

They say imitation is the highest form of flattery. In that case, flatter Taylor Swift by channeling her street style with this flattering bodysuit!

See it! Get the Mayfasey Women’s Off-the-Shoulder Bodysuit for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more from Mayfasey here and explore more bodysuits here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Olivia Wilde Just Wore a $95 Beanie, So We Found a Lookalike for $15 Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The temperatures have dropped below 30 degrees, and that means it’s officially winter. Don’t be sad, though. There are plenty of great things about this time of year — hot cocoa, holiday lights and, most importantly, cold weather […]

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!