The temperatures have dropped below 30 degrees, and that means it’s officially winter. Don’t be sad, though. There are plenty of great things about this time of year — hot cocoa, holiday lights and, most importantly, cold weather fashion. Year after year, we find ourselves turning to the stars for winter fashion inspo. And even though we’re only at the start of the season, Olivia Wilde has already convinced us that we need a tan beanie.

The actress was recently spotted at a farmer’s market in LA sporting a cozy ensemble. The Ganni beanie she wore tied her entire laidback ensemble together. As soon as we saw it, we were smitten… until we saw the price. $95 for a hat is a bit much, regardless of how warm and plush it is! Luckily, we came across a lookalike on Amazon for a fraction of the price. Adding to cart — immediately!

Get the Brixton Women’s Heist Beanie for just $15 (originally $19) at Amazon!

The rib-knit Brixton Women’s Heist Beanie is made from an acrylic material that’s oh-so soft. The style is a solid balance between trendy and practical, so you can be rest assured you’ll look cool while also keeping warm during a snow storm. While we’re fans of the beige hue thanks to Miss Wilde, the hat also comes in an assortment of colors ranging from every day neutrals to bright options like orange and red.

Over 1,900 people have given this iconic beanie a five-star ranking, so we know it’s a good one. Namely, reviewers mention the supreme stretch that molds to their head. “It fits my head perfectly without having extra puff in the back to make me look like a Smurf,” one happy customer wrote. Another raves about the durable material. “It’s comfortable and thick and fits my head just right. Really well made and I think this one will last a long time. “It feels very sturdy and I don’t think it will stretch out anytime soon. If you’re on the fence, go for it. It’s a really nice feeling beanie,” they say.

Take our advice: Grab this beanie before it gets absolutely frigid outside. There’s nothing worse than being cold this time of year!

Want to see some other options available on Amazon? Shop more affordable beanies we found below:

