Ding, ding, ding — class is in session! Taylor Swift was spotted giving Us a lesson on how to master geek-chic for spring while in Australia for The Eras Tour — and we’re taking notes! The centerpiece to her lesson plan? A preppy-style pleated miniskirt! Doing the math, Swift’s original skirt from luxe label Miu Miu is a bit of a budget bender coming in at $1,440, but we found a stylish version that’s just a fraction of the cost on Amazon.

Just like the mega-star’s pricey piece, the Hoerev High Waist Pleated Tennis Skirt is entirely pleated, has a flattering A-line silhouette and high waistline. It includes shorts underneath for an extra layer of protection when you need to move around or bend over. It’s made from 100% nylon, which means that it’s incredibly durable, versatile and lightweight — a solid choice for warm spring or summer days! It’s also machine washable and comes in over 40 different colors and prints to choose from, in case this beige pick isn’t quite your style.

Get the Hoerev High Waist Pleated Tennis Skirt for $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 22, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you’re committed to snagging Swift’s style, pair the skirt with a corset tank top and black belt for a sexy flair. However, this skirt is also incredibly versatile and can be paired with anything from cozy sweaters on cool spring days or tank tops in the summer. A pleated mini like this one can adjust to many styles whether you’re preppy, have a gothic edge or even a simple minimalist aesthetic.

If you love the skirt but need a little more convincing, take it from over 20,300 Amazon shoppers who have given the skirt a five-star rating. “This skirt has been one of my comfort pieces for a while,” this shopper said. “It’s extremely cohesive and flattering for different body types. My favorite part about this skirt would be that it can be worn anywhere – dinners, lounging, games, etc. Wherever you want to go, this skirt can follow.”

Achieve Swift’s preppy girl style without breaking the bank with the Hoerev pleated tennis skirt. It comes in at just $20 on Amazon, so you’re bound to be thrilled with this budget-friendly buy!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other favorite mini skirts below:

