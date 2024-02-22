These Perfectly-Cushioned Sneakers Are Olivia Wilde-Approved

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’ve been looking down at your sneakers lately and thinking it might be time to get a new pair, we’ve got a suggestion you should consider: the Hoka Bondi 8 sneakers. They may look just like any other pair of shoes you’ve had your eye on to buy, but they’re pretty special: in addition to being the perfect walking and running shoes, they’re also a favorite of actress Olivia Wilde – and a slew of other celebs!

We’re talking Harry Styles, Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon, t00. They can’t get enough of the Hoka sneakers, and not just because they look good. They feel good, too! There’s a reason Olivia wears her trusty Hoka Bondi 8 to her workouts and back. These shoes are packed with lightweight foam to support your feet, an open mesh upper construction with a breathable lining, and a padded tongue and collar to make sure your feet are as comfortable as possible. One interesting thing about them: they have a “Meta-Rocker” sole that helps cushion your tootsies while you walk or run for a better transition from heel to toe.

Get the Hoka Bondi 8 Sneakers for just $165 at Zappos!

These are some of the most supportive shoes you can get right now, and they’re less than $200. In fact, right now they’re $165 at Zappos. While Olivia has opted for her completely black pair as of late, they come in a wide variety of colors, with new colorways and variations coming out every so often. But they do look so svelte in black, and they’ll go with anything you have in your wardrobe.

Don’t let Olivia be the only one to have all the fun with these shoes. They’re comfortable, fit great, and will take care of your feet no matter whether you’re into going for a run or juat making sure you get all your steps in. They’re a celebrity favorite, and it’s not hard to see why – they’ll soon be your favorite, too!

