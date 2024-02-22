Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Handbags are a category that simply never goes out of style. Whether you’re making your way through a blizzard with a puffer bag or serving rich mom vibes with a designer lookalike, there are so many different handbag styles to choose from. Celebrities and influencers often serve as inspiration for emerging fashion trends, so of course, they’re always rocking the latest and greatest accessories.

All it takes is one scroll through social media and you’ll get a glimpse of the bag styles that are trending at the moment. On February 16, Pretty Little Liars star Lucy Hale was spotted grabbing lunch at Catch Steak in West Hollywood. She sported a casual ensemble with jeans, loafers, sunnies and Madewell’s Sling Crossbody Bag. The brown leather bag immediately caught our attention. Along with being functional, this bag is sleek — and most importantly, affordable.

This red-hot find is the perfect day-to-night bag. It features an adjustable strap so it can be worn in several different ways. It comes equipped with a zip closure to ensure that your belongings are safe and secure. Plus, it has a side zipper pocket and an interior pocket for additional protection.

The versatile bag is available in a brown shade named chocolate raisin and a black hue called true black. Both shades deliver endless styling opportunities because you can pair black and brown bags with just about any outfit combination.

No surprise here: Shoppers love this handbag. “The leather is supple and velvety and the color is very rich,” one reviewer wrote. “It’s a medium-sized bag that is roomier than it looks, it holds my larger wallet, and phone and still has room for smaller items,” the shopper continued. ” I love the hidden side zipper too! It works so well as a crossbody sling bag and is very comfortable to carry.”

Another reviewer raved that it could be dressed up or down. “I feel like it levels up my ‘bummy’ looks, but also looks elegant and classy when I’m feeling like getting dressed up too,” the reviewer shared. “I have gotten several compliments on it and I was surprised at how much it was about to hold.”

If you’re searching for a functional crossbody bag that you can wear in so many ways, head straight to Madewell. This Lucy Hale-approved find just may be the one for you!

See it: Get the Sling Crossbody Bag for $118 at Madewell!

