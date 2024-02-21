Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to shopping for the latest fashion finds, we suggest looking for clothing that can transition with you into whichever season is approaching. Whether you prefer snuggly sweaters or durable jeans, acquiring the right items allows you to have an evergreen closet. If you’re looking to shop smart, we found a chic sweater from Sofia Vergara’s Walmart collection that’s only $22 right now!

The Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara V-neck mesh pullover sweater is a flexible pick that provides plenty of seasonal wear. It features a 47% viscose, 32% polyester and 21% nylon material fabrication for a stretchy and comfy fit. This sweater also has sheer mesh sleeves for temperature regulation and an opaque camisole-like design for the bodice for coverage. Further, this sweater comes in three colors and has an XS to XXL size range!

To style this sweater, you can throw on a sleek pair of skinny-fit pants and a height-defying pump for an elevated, edgy look. But of course, you can rock this top with jeans and sandals for a casual yet fashion-forward vibe. Also, the beauty of this top lies in its effortless versatility and breathability; simply put, it’s a great option to wear no matter the season.

Upon wearing this top, one Walmart shopper was compelled to leave a glowing review: “I love this top. It’s true to size and fits great! I want other colors!” Another Walmart reviewer added, “Ok, these tops are the bomb! They’re comfy, yet sexy — you can wear these with anything!”

If you’re in the market for a breezy yet stylish sweater that you can comfortably wear during the warmer months, this Sofia Vergara-approved option is available for a steal!

