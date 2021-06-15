This Creamy Vegan Lip Butter Is a Must-Have for Chapped Lips

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: Chapped lips happen just as frequently in the summer as they do in the winter. If you’re out in the sun all day long and fail to keep your lips protected, they can seriously dry up fast. Dehydration is also a major trigger for chapped lips, and it’s an issue once the temperatures start soaring.

We typically have a slew of different lip balms and glosses in our purse at all times, but there’s always room for more to add to the collection! If you’re as obsessed with lip products as we are, you’re bound to love this lip butter from MELIXIR. It can keep your lips seriously hydrated and add a touch of color for the perfect natural look!

Get the MELIXIR Vegan Lip Butter Deep Nourishing Plant-Based Vegan Chapstick for prices starting at $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say that this lip butter “slathers moisture on [their] super dry lips” and is a total “game-changer.” If you experience dryness throughout the day, this may be the balm you’ve been waiting for. It includes an all-natural vegan formula that’s packed with rich shea butter and agave to revitalize and re-hydrate your lips for a soft and supple look. Agave also contains antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties, so this is a great balm to help soothe lips if they’re feeling burnt from the summer sun.

Get the MELIXIR Vegan Lip Butter Deep Nourishing Plant-Based Vegan Chapstick for prices starting at $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

At the moment, you can pick it up in a clear shade or a gorgeous pigmented option if you want to add a flush of color to your lips. The formula boasts other moisturizing oils to guarantee that your lips receive the best hydration possible. Dry lips are just not an option for Us this season, which is why we need this lip butter handy at all times. Let’s all make sure our pouts feel soft and luscious 24/7, okay?

See it: Get the MELIXIR Vegan Lip Butter Deep Nourishing Plant-Based Vegan Chapstick for prices starting at $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 15, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more vegan skincare from MELIXIR and shop all of the beauty and personal care available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!