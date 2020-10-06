This Top-Rated Midi Dress Is Made for the Start of Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re ready to enter full fall mode, but we’re not quite there yet. It’s relatively warm outside and the summer sun is still lingering, and there are sure to be chillier days ahead. While we can’t wait to wrap ourselves up in chunky knits and sip hot cocoa by the fire, we’re grateful to be able to wear some of our favorite pieces for a few more weeks — like dresses!

Dresses are simply the best for so many reasons, and they require such minimal effort when it’s time to get ready. Think about it: A dress is an all-in-one piece. No need to coordinate a top and bottoms! Of course, once the winter rolls around, we’re going to be layering up — but for now, catch Us in a dress like this beauty from MEROKEETY.

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s 3/4 Balloon Sleeve Striped High Waist T Shirt Midi Dress with Pockets for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

What’s not to love about a simple, straightforward frock? The top trait of this dress is the variety. On Amazon, there’s a long-sleeve version, a short-sleeve version and even a sleeveless option all up for grabs. Each of the three has the same hem length, which grazes just below the knees for a modest look that’s suitable for any situation.

This dress is available in a few solid shapes, but we prefer its striped forms most of all. The black and white stripes effortlessly embody the autumn spirit, especially in the month of October as we approach Halloween!

This dress is a bestseller on Amazon, and at the moment, it has over 5,000 reviews. Impressive! What you see is exactly what you get with this dress, and you should plan to pair it with your go-to sweaters and jackets as the cold weather approaches. It’s a winner!

