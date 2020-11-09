Find Out Why Shoppers Are Calling This Waffle Knit Top a ‘Must-Have’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Waffle knits typically take on the form of henley tops or other basic tees, and we’re always in the market to expand our collections. This type of material is seriously lightweight, comfortable and it moves with you — which is precisely why it’s one of our favorites.

But as waffle knit tops tend to be relatively traditional, we don’t see much variety in terms of design. That’s why we were immediately drawn to this waffle knit top from MEROKEETY! Shoppers are calling it a “must-have” piece for the fall, and we can tell you exactly why.

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Long Balloon Sleeve Waffle Knit Top for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 9, 2020, but are subject to change.



Let’s discuss what you first notice about this top — the stunning sleeves! They’re billowy and have a lantern silhouette with cuffing at the wrists. They are also designed in a drop-shoulder style, allowing the rest of the top to be equally relaxed and have an airy quality. We can’t imagine a top that’s more appropriate for a casual day than this one!

This is a top that’s intended to fit loosely. Some shoppers even say that if you’re in-between sizes or want to go for a fabulous flowy look, ordering up is the right way to go.

In terms of styling, the possibilities are endless — you can let it all hang out, or tuck the front into a pair of jeans or pants. It’s long enough to wear with a pair of leggings, which is ideal for versatility when you’re thinking up outfits. It’s currently available in a slew of neutral hues that will go with anything, so we can’t blame you for scooping up more than one shade. After all, it’s an essential fall item that takes a relatively plain top to a new level!

