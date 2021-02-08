Shoppers Are Thrilled That This Transitional Cardigan Has Pockets

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What makes a sweater truly stand out? When we’re in the process of shopping for new knits, we like to consider a few factors — such as the material they’re made from and the design. But that’s just the beginning! As there are so many sweaters out there, we need to find options that can be worn year-round.

Anyone who’s shopped on a budget knows that versatility is essential in the fashion department. We don’t have the space for separate seasonal wardrobes, so we like to keep our closets filled with pieces that we can consistently rock. That’s why Amazon shoppers across the country are crushing on this sweater from MEROKEETY! It’s becoming a staple, and they claim it’s the perfect piece to wear on repeat.

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Open Front Long Sleeve Knit Hooded Cardigan Sweater for just $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This sweater has a casual ribbed style, and its straightforward design is exactly what makes it so multifaceted. It’s a long cardigan that can be paired with leggings, and the fit is extra loose and relaxed. Before you dismiss this as basic, think again! Our two favorite features on this sweater are the pockets and hood, which you rarely receive in the same garment.

Right now, this sweater is available in three different shades: tan, dark red and black. Given the positive buzz, we wish there were more color options up for grabs — but despite the limited selection, these three hues are ultimately the easiest to style. Think of this sweater as a handy hack — you can reach for it whenever you need a quick outfit upgrade or just an easy way to stay warm on the couch. Its laid-back look and affordable price are merely two of countless reasons why it’s becoming such a hit with Amazon shoppers, and we can’t wait to get in on the action!

