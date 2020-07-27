Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As you probably already know, the summer is all about easygoing style. We want to be as relaxed as possible whenever we’re outside, but we also want to look like we actually put effort into our look. The shorts we sport in these incredibly humid climates need to be lightweight and easy to wear — and all it takes to elevate them is one tiny design detail!

When we saw these shorts, we did a double take. “Unique” and “chic” were the first words that came to mind. They are trimmed with an adorable fringe that’s giving Us all the beach vibes we crave right now, and Amazon shoppers claim that these are one of the most comfortable pairs in their closets!

MEROKEETY Women’s Boho Elastic Waist Drawstring Shorts (Light Pink)

These simple drawstring shorts can we worn low on the hips or in a high-waist style, depending on your personal preference. Reviewers note that they are an ideal length, and one shopper even called them “tall girl friendly”! It’s tricky to find a pair of shorts that fit well if you are above an average height, and these shorts have clearly worked out well for these particular shoppers.

These shorts come in five neutral shades that are super versatile. You can wear them with solid-colored tops or graphic tees that complement the color of the shorts. These are the perfect bottoms to wear to the beach. The material is very light and can dry quickly when damp. Of course, you can also wear them out and about, whether you’re going to brunch or running errands.

Current reviews about these shorts are overwhelmingly positive. The loose, casual fit is being praised left and right — which makes complete sense to Us. These shorts have pockets too, which we’re big fans of. Honestly, they look as comfy as a pair of pajama bottoms, but the fringe detail takes them to the next level. That small added touch gives these shorts a boho-babe look that will complete your late-summer looks!

