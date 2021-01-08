You’ll Never Want to Step Outside Without This Teddy Jacket Again

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Remember how much comfort and happiness your childhood teddy bear brought you, and how it was always there for you? That’s basically the idea of a teddy jacket or coat. It has that same fuzziness and warmth, but instead of carrying it around, you’ll actually be wearing it — and it will seriously elevate your outfit!

This fuzzy jacket from Amazon proves why the teddy style is here to stay. It nails every style element, easily able to level up an outfit of basics, and its soft material is simply divine. We haven’t even gotten to the best part yet: This jacket is under $30!

Get the MEROKEETY Sherpa Fleece Fuzzy Jacket starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

This piece has a soft, sherpa shell and an oversized fit. It’s not long though — it hits right around the hips, giving you the length of a jacket but the coziness of a coat. It has a full-zip closure in front, plus an oversized collar that rests atop the shoulders. It also has side pockets, which is always a win with us. Make sure to peek inside as well to find the smooth lining. No scratchiness to be found!

This jacket is currently available in seven colors. You can go classic teddy bear with shades like khaki and brown, or you can explore more unexpected avenues with shades of blue, grey, green, beige and black. You could also just grab two if you can’t decide. This is the type of piece you can wear every single day throughout multiple seasons, so why not? The price is certainly right!

This machine-washable jacket will be a serious help to you if you feel like your outfits are always missing that special something. You only buy pieces you really love, so why are your outfits not quite coming together? Why do you feel like you’re always falling short when compared to inspiration photos? First of all, Photoshop and filters can explain some things, so keep that in mind whenever you compare yourself to others. This jacket, however, is the main key. Slip it on and see how it can transform your look!

This jacket is basically magic. Putting it on is as close as we can get to making a Sailor Moon-like transformation in both style and confidence. Watch out, world!

