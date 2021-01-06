This Batwing Sweater Drapes Like a Flowy Dream (and It’s on Sale)

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweater weather is still going strong, but there is just one problem. All of our sweaters are starting to look exactly the same. They have that same cable knit, that same shape, that same vibe. We wear them with all of the same things. They’re basically interchangeable. Sometimes we need to switch it up to add some excitement to our outfits!

Of course, we can still stay in sweater territory. We wouldn’t dare suggest otherwise. There’s no need to, anyway. When sweaters like this exist — and they’re on sale at Amazon — we know exactly what our next step is!

Get the CinShein Turtleneck Batwing Sweater (originally $29) now starting at just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at date of publication, January 6, 2021, but are subject to change.

This sweater stands out from the start — in more ways than one! One of the most notable features is the sleeves. These sleeves are batwing style, only tapering in at the forearms where they take on a ribbed texture. These are joined by a cozy turtle neckline that can be folded over, as well as a high-low hem with sizable slits at each side of the body. These slits allow the fabric to drape beautifully and loosely, creating a chic flow to the garment!

In front, the hem reaches past the hips, already on the longer side, while in back it dips even lower, almost down toward the knee. If you’re a fan of wearing leggings as pants (who isn’t?), then this sweater is going to be your new BFF!

This pullover is super soft and lovely to wear. Don’t you just wish it came in more colors? Your wish is our command. This piece comes in three colors: beige, black and pink. These three shades are super versatile and can be worn over and over with tons of different bottoms. You can have fun with accessories too by looping a necklace under the fold of the turtleneck or wearing bangles over the tapered sleeves!

You can wear this sweater with anything from skinny jeans, to bell bottoms, to leggings, to even a skirt, especially if you tuck the front of the hem in. We’re already picturing some tall boots with that look. You could even create a CEO-worthy look with a pair of trousers, pointed-toe mules and a high bun. Every look we think of, we fall deeper in love!

