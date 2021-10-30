Skeptical Shoppers Swear by This Sweater Dress for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s no secret that we love shopping online, but plenty of people aren’t particular fans of the virtual lifestyle. Due to last year’s lockdown, many of Us had to change our ways — which often meant combing the virtual racks for new wardrobe essentials. Even those who swear by in-person shopping had to convert! If you’re simply not as savvy as experienced online shoppers, it can be daunting to take the plunge and order clothing.

There are so many questions that come to mind before smashing that “Add to Cart” button. Did you get the right size? Is the style going to look the same when it arrives at your doorstep? Will this piece work for your body type? You truly won’t know until your order pops up on the curb, but even those who are skeptical about online shopping say that you can buy this adorable and casual dress from MEROKEETY with confidence!

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Long Sleeve Tie Waist Mini Dress for prices starting at just $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

If we could dream up the perfect fall dress for an apple-picking outing or a cozy weekend brunch, this is exactly what we would want! It’s made from a soft knit material that feels like a chic sweater — a.k.a. incredibly comfortable.

The key detail here is the tie-waist, which is what makes it so flattering. You can adjust it to fit you flawlessly, and the draped effect also smooths out your lower tummy area. No shapewear necessary! It’s basically a bodycon-style dress, but far less intimidating than other styles on the market.

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Long Sleeve Tie Waist Mini Dress for prices starting at just $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

It’s available in a slew of sleek shades, and we’re digging the darker options for fall. This is a casual dress by nature, but you can totally jazz it up with heels and accessories for an evening out on the town! If you’re the type of person who worries about ordering dresses online and needs to get one in a pinch, this might be exactly what you’re looking for. No muss, no fuss — just a frock you can rock with!

See it: Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Long Sleeve Tie Waist Mini Dress for prices starting at just $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from MEROKEETY and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!