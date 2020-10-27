These Jessica Simpson Anti-Skid Slippers Make an Adorable Holiday Gift

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to holiday shopping, slippers are a no-brainer. If you’re particularly stumped on what to get someone in your life, a pair of slippers may be the perfect option! Of course, they also make a great stocking stuffer if you want to spread some extra cheer.

But out of the countless varieties on the market, which pair of slippers is the winning pick? We can’t stop thinking about these gems from Jessica Simpson! They have thousands upon thousands of fans, plus an undeniably cozy style that won’t disappoint even the most frigid of feet.

Get the Jessica Simpson Women’s Comfy Faux Fur House Slipper for prices starting at just $20, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

These slippers have comfortable memory foam padding in the sole that feels just like a pillow. It doesn’t stop there: There’s fur lining within the shoe for an even more plush effect. The same fur folds over the edge, which contributes to how fluffy and voluminous they look. While the fur is thankfully faux, shoppers claim it feels just like the real thing. The remainder of the shoe is made from a faux-suede material, and is currently available in nine stunning colors.

The bottom sole of the slipper is designed with ridges that prevent slipping and sliding on sleek surfaces. They have a sole that’s thick enough to wear outside, even though they’re labeled as house slippers. Shoppers are enthused, claiming the grip on these slippers is amazing — and they are a pivotal part of the dreamiest self-care ensemble!

Best of all, these slippers are an affordable gift that look more expensive than their modest price tag. Pro-tip: Get a matching pair for everyone in your family if you’re looking for a group gift. They are bound to be a crowd-pleaser, and you can all take a slipper selfie whenever you celebrate!

