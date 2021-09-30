Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sundays are arguably the peak of the weekend. Sure, Fridays are obviously fun because we’re ready to head out on the town, and Saturdays tend to be jam-packed with plans — but Sundays are all about complete relaxation. Who doesn’t love to be lazy and recharge for the work week ahead?

That said, we absolutely can’t be bothered to wear anything fancy on Sundays — loungewear is the unofficial uniform! But of course, we still want to look cute while posting up on the couch or snuggling in bed, which is why this two-piece set from MEROKEETY is getting added to our shopping cart ASAP.

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Short Sleeve Waffle Pajama Set for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

If you want to snap a lazy Sunday pic to share to your Instagram Stories, this set will instantly elevate the shot. Matching sets have the power to make you look put-together even if you’re exerting zero effort. This particular option comes with a pair of high-waisted dolphin shorts and a simple short-sleeve crewneck tee. Both are made from a seriously soft waffle knit, which is one of our favorite loungewear materials!

The top is on the basic side, but the shorts offer a couple of noteworthy details. They have a drawstring in the elastic which allows you to adjust the fit, plus they come with pockets — which is always a major bonus!

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Short Sleeve Waffle Pajama Set for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

The monochromatic set comes in a slew of shades, ranging from classic neutrals to muted pastel hues. There isn’t anything particularly bright or bold, but we’re digging the mellow vibes. The colors are so soothing, which completely complements the relaxed Sunday aesthetic! Shoppers say that you absolutely “need this set,” and note that they’re “so in love” with their purchase. If your weekend has nothing on the calendar but Netflix and delivery food, slipping into this set is a necessity!

See it: Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Short Sleeve Waffle Pajama Set for prices starting at $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from MEROKEETY and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!