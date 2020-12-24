Get Suited Up for Your New Year’s Resolutions With These Joggers

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can you believe that 2020 is almost over? Let’s be real: It’s a relief! We can all agree that it’s been a challenging year. At some points, the days felt like weeks — and on the other hand, some months flew by. It’s safe to say that many plans went astray, which is why we couldn’t be more excited to ring in 2021!

A new year means a fresh start, and it’s a chance to get back on track with our goals. Confession: We definitely took it easy in the fitness department since quarantine kicked off back in March. We’re ready to commit to our workout routines, and the first step is making sure our gear is in tip-top shape. In fact, it may be time to upgrade our closets — which is why these yoga jogger pants were instantly appealing when we spotted them on Amazon!

Get the Mesily Women’s Athletic High Waist Sweatpant Yoga Pant with Pockets for prices starting at just $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 24, 2020 but are subject to change.



These pants are a hybrid between yoga pants and workout leggings. They manage to be form-fitting and relatively loose at the same time, which is a rare find! They are high-waisted and made from a buttery smooth material that’s ideal for a slew of activities.

These pants also have convenient pockets that can store your phone or credit card while you’re working up a sweat. They have a slightly cropped length that goes just above the ankle, which we think is perfect for the winter and early spring months.

Whenever we need that extra motivation to get back into the groove, new leggings always do the trick. We’re smashing that “add to cart” button now, so we can be ready to jumpstart our New Year’s resolutions on January 1. Let’s get physical!

