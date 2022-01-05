Start 2022 Off in Style by Shopping the Michael Kors Sale — Up to 60% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you missed out on shopping for yourself during the holidays, you can do it now to celebrate the start of the new year! 2022 has arrived, and so have the deals at Michael Kors. The mega-brand has just launched a serious sale with prices that are nearly on Black Friday levels. Set the tone for the year with some stylish new goodies that we handpicked for you below from all of your favorite categories — whether you want a fresh everyday bag or a cozy sweater!

Our 5 Favorite Michael Kors Deals Happening Right Now

1. Up to 60% Off Handbags

Our Absolute Favorite: This small satchel has a bucket bag design that’s fairly compact but still packs a punch. You can fit all everyday essentials in the purse, and you can wear it as a top-handle bag or a crossbody!

Get the Kris Small Pebbled Leather Satchel (originally $298) on sale for just $99 at Michael Kors!

Check out more handbags on sale here!

2. Up to 60% Off Watches

Our Absolute Favorite: This watch is definitely not your typical timepiece. The bright gold finish is embellished with touches of black on the face as well as sparkly crystals to make this watch pop when you wear it!

Get the Oversized Pavé Gold-Tone Watch (originally $295) on sale for just $169 at Michael Kors!

Check out more watches on sale here!

3. Up to 60% Off Coats

Our Absolute Favorite: Luxury is the first word that comes to mind when describing this puffer! The coat’s material has a shiny finish that stands out, and we’re loving the dramatic faux-fur collar.

Get the Faux Fur Trim Chevron Quilted Nylon Belted Puffer Coat (originally $350) on sale for just $179 at Michael Kors!

Check out more coats on sale here!

4. Up to 60% Off Boots

Our Absolute Favorite: These tall boots are timeless! Their classic equestrian design is a fall and winter boot mainstay, but the added touch is the large elastic panel on the back of the leg that will give you the most comfortable fit.

Get the Alicia Leather Over-the-Knee Boot (originally $325) on sale for just $149 at Michael Kors!

Check out more boots on sale here!

5. Up to 60% Off Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking for an elevated leopard print, this is the one! We adore the grey color scheme and the fuzzy knit, plus the cropped fit makes it an ideal match for high-waisted jeans, pants or pencil skirts.

Get the Leopard Jacquard Cropped Sweater (originally $155) on sale for just $93 at Michael Kors!

Check out more sweaters on sale here!

Looking for more? Check out everything that you can score on sale at Michael Kors here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

