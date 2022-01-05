Get 2 Winter Outerwear Looks in 1 With This Reversible Sherpa Jacket

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Reversible items can definitely be hit or miss — one side might look absolutely perfect, but when you switch it around, the whole vibe may be completely thrown off. These garments are rare — it’s not easy to find a two-in-one piece that truly goes the distance.

This is especially true of reversible jackets, but this one from The Drop has effortlessly mastered the aesthetic. Both sides of this simple sherpa coat are absolutely gorgeous, allowing major versatility that’s bound to upgrade even the most fabulous fashionista’s closet.

Get The Drop Women’s @spreadfashion Reversible Sherpa Jacket for $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

Here are the specs: One side of this jacket is made from a soft and cozy faux-sherpa material, while the other is made from faux suede. Even though these are man-made materials, reviewers say that they’re comparable to the real deal. One shopper even claims that nobody believes them when they say this is a fully vegan fashion find. The sherpa comes in a creamy white, and you can choose between four different brown shades. Usually black jackets are the go-to for many of Us, but brown has become more popular in recent years. It’s time to add the timeless hue to your winter wardrobes!

When you wear the jacket on the suede side, it features touches of sherpa trim — and that switches when you flip it over to the sherpa side. The brown and white go perfectly together no matter which version of this jacket you decide to purchase!

Get The Drop Women’s @spreadfashion Reversible Sherpa Jacket for $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

The jacket is designed to fit oversized and loose, which is ideal for layering in the colder weather. When it’s frigid out, it’s a breeze to throw this jacket on over thicker sweaters, and when you start feeling the first hints of spring, you can rock it on its own with T-shirts or tanks! You don’t find too many reversible pieces that actually work, but this jacket clearly hits all of the marks. We’re sold!

See it: Get The Drop Women’s @spreadfashion Reversible Sherpa Jacket for $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more trending styles from The Drop and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!