This Cozy Poncho Has a Design to Suit Any Shopper’s Personal Style

It’s cold out there. While temperatures appear to be all over the map these days, there’s one way to combat the forecast uncertainty: layering. Sure, you can pile on pieces underneath your jackets — or you can experiment with outerwear layering. Now, we’re not talking about a Joey from Friends situation here. We’re envisioning a fashion-forward ensemble involving a poncho or any type of large wrap that’s draped over a lighter jacket to provide extra warmth.

Wraps are incredibly popular right now, but this specific one from Urban Coco has more design options that most on the market. There’s a version to fit any shopper’s sense of style, which is why so many fashionistas are obsessed.

Get the Urban CoCo Women’s Printed Tassel Poncho Wrap on sale for prices starting at $34 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This poncho is practically like a scarf that you can wrap around your entire body. It’s a one-size-fits all garment that’s meant to be draped over the shoulders to add a little something extra to any outfit. It’s a fantastic piece to throw on over leggings, booties and a plain sweater if you’re running quick errands.

There’s just something timeless and classic about poncho wraps like these. Luckily, they also offer major flexibility for aspiring style-setters. You can choose between boho geometric patterns, ones that incorporate some animal print or pick a solid shade for peak versatility.

This wrap can be worn with thick turtleneck sweaters, lighter jackets or just around the house as a cardigan of sorts. You can also use it as a hefty scarf if your neck demands serious warmth! Shoppers claim that the feel of the material is soft, and note it looks ultra-chic no matter what it’s teamed with. We adore cold-weather accessories that we can wear on rotation, and this poncho shawl looks like it may snag a well-deserved spot in our winter wardrobes!

