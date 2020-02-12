Carrie Bradshaw said it best — the most important relationship you can have is one with yourself. Whether you’re with a long-term partner, are casually dating someone or are simply single as can be, it’s important to take care of you. And what better way to practice self-care than by splurging on yourself a little for Valentine’s Day?

We’ve found the perfect gift that will make you feel all the heart eye emojis in the world, and it’s this leather tote from Michael Kors. Not only is it a luxe item, it’s also majorly marked down to a price that won’t make you feel hesitant about smashing that Add to Cart button!

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Bedford Legacy Large Grab Tote (originally $358) on sale for just $134 at Macy’s — limited time only!

This incredible purse is seriously stunning. It’s gorgeous and sleek, and has just the right amount of embellishments. It’s on the larger side, making it optimal for work or travel. It has two top handles that can fit comfortably on your shoulder or dangle off your arm, as well as a longer removable strap if you prefer that look.

This purse is actually a 2-in-1 bag. You can adjust the look of it in two different ways — if you want it to appear as more of a bucket bag, you can fasten the top buckle to bring the sides of the purse in. But if you want it to look more like a traditional tote bag you can leave the buckle unclipped!

This purse also has tons of handy organizational features as well. Inside you have four slip pockets, four credit card slots and one zip pocket. As far as the style details are concerned, this purse has it in the bag. The top handles extend downward and have buckles that feature gold hardware details. There is also a gold metal Michael Kors logo that hangs off of the side of the bag, as well as a smaller logo at the top of this purse. Logomania is still totally trending, so this is ideal.

The gold details look amazing against both of the leather colors that you can pick this tote bag up in. You can go for a darker brown shade or a crisp white leather option. The hardware definitely pops more against the brown, but the white version is equally as beautiful. Yes, it’s official — we truly can’t wait to get our hands on this purse!

