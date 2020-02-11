Olivia Culpo Called This Hydrating Laura Mercier Primer a ‘Game-Changer’

Ever try out a primer and think, “Not for me”? The whole point of them is to create a smooth canvas that our makeup can cling to, so why do so many of them end up creating excess oil, caking up our foundation, breaking us out or doing nothing at all?

It’s true that not all primers are created equal, and sometimes you’re better off going foundation-first rather than using a base not worth your money or time. When a brand hits it right though? You’ll wonder how you ever wore makeup without primer. The difference is undeniable. Just ask Olivia Culpo!

Get the Laura Mercier Hydrating Pure Canvas Primer for just $38 at Nordstrom! Also available at Macy’s (0.8oz) and Amazon!

When it comes to a flawless complexion, there’s no need to look further than the stunning face of Culpo. She recently posted a photo of her radiant glow on Instagram, writing in her caption, “It’s really dry here so I’ve been wearing @lauramercier hydrating primer. GAME CHANGER.” Culpo is a Laura Mercier partner, and knowing that she could probably partner with any beauty brand in the world, we know this primer must be top of the line!

This Pure Canvas primer has nearly 800 reviews on Nordstrom alone, and shoppers say it “helps [their] makeup sit so beautifully.” They “love how it feels” on their skin too, hydrating it without leading to unwanted oil. They’re “so impressed” with the “flawless application.” Even one reviewer who had sworn off all primers now say they’re a “primer convert” thanks to this one!

Get the Laura Mercier Hydrating Pure Canvas Primer for just $38 at Nordstrom! Also available at Macy’s (0.8oz) and Amazon!

This sulfate-free, paraben-free, fragrance-free and silicone-free primer is made for all skin types — especially dry. It may not only give you an otherworldly glow, but it may also extend the wear of your makeup, keeping its natural finish for an entire day. We can thank the smoothing olive extract and the marine hydra botanicals that claim to replenish skin and promote long-term moisture recovery. P.S., don’t let all of that moisture scare you. This primer is super lightweight, and you only need a dime-size amount for your whole face!

Shoppers say that they “100% recommend” that every makeup wearer tries this primer out. Even those who don’t wear makeup might love the radiance it adds to their complexion. People are repurchasing it again and again, and we’re here for it. Flawlessness never gets old, after all!

Get the Laura Mercier Hydrating Pure Canvas Primer for just $38 at Nordstrom! Also available at Macy’s (0.8oz) and Amazon!

Looking for something else? Check out more from Laura Mercier here and other primers available at Nordstrom here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!