Camila Mendes Uses This Serum After 15-Hour Days on the ‘Riverdale’ Set

We’ve all been guilty of forgetting to wash our makeup off after a night out. Sheer laziness just wins over reason sometimes! But of course, wearing makeup for extended periods of time can take a toll on our skin — and to fix the damage we have to take the necessary steps to unclog and clean out our pores the following day.

Celebrities go through the same thing when they have to spend hours upon hours wearing makeup that’s caked on for the camera. How their skin can negatively react to those grueling days on set is similar to how our skin behaves when we forget to wash our faces — if not worse! That’s why we’re taking skincare advice from actress Camila Mendes, who says that she uses this serum to help her skin bounce back and maintain its signature glow.

Get the ILIA – Natural True Skin Radiant Priming Serum for $52 at Amazon, also available at Dermstore and ILIA Beauty! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 8, 2020, but are subject to change.

The Riverdale starlet singled out this ILIA Beauty serum as one of her favorite products. “This serum will help get that glow and bring it out after applying foundation,” Mendes said in a Vogue beauty routine video posted to YouTube. “And it’s also a priming serum so it helps the makeup stick.”

This serum has a tightening effect that happens right when you pat it into the skin. This helps diminish the appearance of pores, fine lines and wrinkles, and also helps smooth out the skin texture. The smoothing effects of this priming serum prep your complexion and create the best possible canvas for flawless makeup application.

Like Mendes mentioned in her routine, this serum also helps your foundation stick to your skin — which in turn leads to your makeup looking better for longer. Using this serum before makeup application also acts as a shield from environmental factors that cause unwanted and premature aging.

Clearly, this powerful multi-action product has made quite an impression on Mendes. And with her stunning flawless complexion, we’re going to get our hands on any product that the beauty stands behind!

