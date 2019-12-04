



Being an actress can definitely seem like a glamorous life to lead. There are always movie premieres, other red carpet events and countless parties to attend — and they truly seem to look perfect. But there is a side of the life of an actress that’s much less glamorous: working tirelessly on set.

The work days while filming a movie or TV show can go on for hours, as Riverdale star Camila Mendes noted in a Vogue video that she shared. She also revealed that she uses this Tracie Martyn cleanser to wash off all of the impurities that her skin is exposed to while working — and we’re pretty confident that this star only uses the best of the best!

Mendes recently outlined both her skincare and makeup routines that she swears by in this YouTube video — and we’ve been obsessed ever since. To achieve her healthy, effortless glow, she starts her regimen by using the Tracie Martyn Amla Purifying Cleanser. Using a great cleanser is the base for achieving luminous skin, and we can certainly trust Mendes’ recommendation!

Actors are subject to working long days that often go over 12 hours, which is no small feat. Additionally, these periods are likely spent wearing tons of heavy makeup that can irritate the skin — and without proper aftercare, that can lead to a lot of damage. This makeup is never easy on the skin, which is why performers often need to take extra special care of their skin to make sure it is as healthy as possible.

If Mendes trusts this cleanser to take it all off at the end of a long 15-hour day on set, then we know that this product is the real deal. It can help cleanse and totally detoxify the skin with the help of alma extract, which contains the powerful antioxidant vitamin C. It also contains salicylic acid that can help fight against breakouts and prevent other blemishes from forming.

This cleanser also employs green papaya enzymes that acts as an exfoliator, which can help buff away dead skin cells without making your skin dry out. With the Hollywood actress stamp of approval by way of Mendes, as well as the numerous benefits that this Tracie Martyn cleanser provides, we’re officially convinced that we need to give it a try for ourselves!

