So Many Bestselling Michael Kors Bags Are on Sale — Up to 78% Off

Feel like treating yourself to a new purse? If we’re being honest, we’re always in the shopping mood (duh) — and if we need an excuse to indulge, we turn to the sale section!

Right now, there are tons of handbags from Michael Kors available at seriously low prices. We’re talking up to 78% off, which feels like we’re practically getting a bestselling bag for free! If you want to do some guilt-free shopping, check out our favorite bags on sale below — and find out how much you can save on these stunners.

This Compact Crossbody Purse

Crossbody bags usually come in small packages — but not this one! It’s on the larger side but it’s also thin, so it won’t feel bulky when you wear it across your body.

Get the Jet Set Large Printed Logo Crossbody Bag for 78% off!

This Elegant Chain-Detail Purse

You will be surprised with how many daily essentials this bag can hold! We love that the interior has different compartments so everything can be kept in place, and the gold hardware details are the cherry on top of this purse’s timeless design.

Get the Lita Medium Leather Crossbody Bag for 71% off!

This Carryall Tote Bag

Getting ready to head back to the office? You’re going to want a new tote for your commute, and this is the perfect pick! It has all the space you need for your work necessities, and it scores bonus points for the side pockets where you can store items you need to reach easily.

Get the Jet Set Large Logo Shoulder Bag for 75% off!

This Extra Small Going-Out Purse

You don’t need to bring much if you’re hitting the town with your crew, and this purse provides just enough space! You can carry it on your arm with the top handle or turn it into a hands-free crossbody bag while dancing.

Get the Ava Extra-Small Saffiano Leather Crossbody for 55% off!

This Classy Work Bag

Amplify any outfit by adding this purse to your look! Even an outfit as simple as leggings and a T-shirt will be instantly elevated by this bag. The sleek leather is ultra-elegant, and you can pick it up in either camel brown, classic black, crisp white or light rose pink!

Get the Rayne Medium Saffiano Leather Satchel for 73% off!

This Oversized Structured Tote

This bag has enough room to fit everything necessary for the office or a weekend trip! It can comfortably house your laptop, tablet, personal items and whatever else you need. We also love the thick shoulder strap — hello, versatility!

Get the Kenly Large Logo Tote Bag for 68% off!

This Small and Sleek Satchel

If you’re not carrying a ton of larger items but still need a bag with a solid amount of space, this satchel is absolutely ideal. Plus, the leather trim adds a pop of color against the signature logo canvas!

Get the Avril Small Logo Top-Zip Satchel for 70% off!

