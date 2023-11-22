Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The incredible deals at Michael Kors right now literally have Us wondering if there's some sort of catch! If you want too many great options to choose from, you're in the right place.

At the ideal intersection between style and savings, designer brands like Michael Kors are going all in with Black Friday. The wildly popular brand is offering up to 70% off items like purses, shoes, wallets and watches now through November 30, so you can shop all your faves without bursting your budget ahead of the holiday season. Whether buying for yourself or checking off your gift list, you’ll certainly get into the festive spirit with these classic and statement-making essentials.

Check out some of the hottest items below. We want them all!

This Jet Set Travel Tote

We all get the travel bug. Whether traveling abroad or around town, this highly-rated bag is the ideal size for all your compact essentials. It comes in pale blue and pale pink variations, so pick your pop of color!

See it: Get the Jet Set Travel Extra-Small Logo Top-Zip Tote Bag (originally $448) for just $89 at Michael Kors!

This Large Saffiano Leather Tote Bag

For your larger items, you need a bag that is spacious — yet light and sleek. The silver accents with dusky brown leather make this a fashionable and functional addition to your commute look.

See it: Get the Jet Set Travel Large Saffiano Leather Tote Bag (originally $498) for just $374 at Michael Kors!

This Large Shoulder Bag

Need something that goes with everything? Look no further than this large black purse you can wear over your shoulder or around your forearm. Plus, oversized bags are totally on trend!

See it: Get the Jet Set Large Logo Shoulder Bag (originally $558) for just $99 at Michael Kors!

These Block Logo Sneakers

Not only are these super cute, but they also give you a boost in the height department. A one-inch platform elevates you (literally), while the sporty and sparkly design ups your style game. These chic sneakers are bound to be a hit this Black Friday!

See it: Get the Poppy Color-Block Logo Sneaker (originally $175) for just $67 at Michael Kors!

This Pebbled Leather Backpack

A practical gift doesn’t have to be boring. This medium-sized backpack has layers of interior pockets, a tech compartment and a front zip pocket for easy access. Gold accents yield an elegant-yet-functional piece!

See it: Get the Adina Medium Pebbled Leather Backpack (originally $498) for just $99 at Michael Kors!

This Gold Tone Watch Set

This set is a great gift for yourself or your favorite friend – or both! The set includes a sophisticated watch which pairs perfectly with the minimalist studded bracelet and earrings. Dress up or down any outfit with this perfect purchase!

See it: Get the Pyper Gold-Tone Watch and Jewelry Gift Set (originally $295) for just $99 at Michael Kors!

This Gold Metallic Tote

A glam gold metallic bag may be the definition of luxe. The extra small size is ideal for day trips, appointments — whatever’s on your calendar! The bag comes with a top zip to ensure your belongings stay safe.

See it: Get the Jet Set Travel Extra-Small Metallic Top-Zip Tote Bag (originally $498) for just $99 at Michael Kors!

These Tall Leather Boots

Tall leather boots just exude confidence. These sleek shoes have a small heel and gold accents to go with your favorite sweater. If you’re a gold jewelry gal, throw that on too!

See it: Get the Carmen Leather Riding Boots (originally $375) for just $149 at Michael Kors!

This Medium Crossbody Bag

Nothing beats a wear-everywhere crossbody. For the ultimate fashion statement, ditch the strap and use it as a clutch!

See it: Get the Medium Logo Convertible Crossbody Bag (originally $278) for just $79 at Michael Kors!

These Ankle Boots

These short ankle boots are a fall and winter necessity. You can pick them up in either black or luggage brown to team with nearly any pair of jeans or leggings – even a bold sweater dress! Get creative with it, okay?

See it: Get the Britt Ankle Boot (originally $255) for just $99 at Michael Kors!

