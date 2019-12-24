Hours Left! Grab This Michael Kors Crossbody/Wallet Hybrid for Under $75





Want to guarantee that you get the best gift ever for the holidays this year? The only person who can truly do that is you. New socks are nice and all, but we have two words on our mind this December. A name, more specifically. We’re talking Michael Kors!

What better way to end the year than with a brand new designer crossbody? Okay, maybe there’s one better way. How about ending the year with a brand new designer crossbody that’s 62% off? Yeah, that’s definitely better!

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Karla Metallic Leather East West Crossbody (originally $198) for just $74 at Macy’s! Sale ends December 24, 2019.

It’s hard to stay disappointed in this year’s gifts (or lack thereof) when you know you have this Michael Kors Karla bag on its way to you. It’s seriously gorgeous, so saving over $120 on it on Christmas Eve? That’s a holiday miracle!

This bag has a metallic leather finish, either in a shimmery light gold or an equally stunning rose gold. It has edgy stud strap details on either side of the front, as well as a hardware logo embellishment at the center. As for the crossbody strap, it’s adjustable — so you can always get the perfect length, and it even has a chain detail to really impress!

This bag has two zip pockets accessible from the outside, perfect for storing things like your phone, keys or charger. As for the center compartment? Open up the double snap closure to reveal a seriously awesome surprise on the inside. If you were worrying about where you would have room for your wallet, put that worry to rest — because with this bag, you won’t need one!

Inside this compartment is a slip pocket on one side, which can be used for cash, as well as eight slots on the other for all of your credit cards, rewards cards and more. There’s a nice space in the middle too for even more storage and organization!

There are so many unique and elegant qualities to love about this MK crossbody, but ultimately, there’s one important question: How wearable is it? The answer is…extremely! Because it’s a small crossbody, it works gorgeously as an accent to a casual outfit, leveling it up instantly — but because of its shimmery sophistication, it’s also a top choice for date nights or formal occasions.

How about New Year’s Eve, actually? There’s still time to make it happen, but there are only hours left to take advantage of this sale, so let’s get moving!

