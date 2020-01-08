This 53%-Off Michael Kors Coat Is What Your Peacoat Wishes It Could Be

You’ve owned a peacoat before. It’s just one of those pieces of clothing that pretty much everyone has in their closet, like jeans or a hoodie. It’s great for chilly weather — we own the classic style too! But that’s the thing about it. A lot of them look exactly the same. When we wear them, they’re covering up most of our outfit underneath, so wouldn’t it be nice to have another coat that was a stylish statement? One that stands out a bit more?

For anyone wanting to stand out a bit more, the answer is always Michael Kors. We found an MK coat that takes the idea of a peacoat and levels it up times 1,000, making it a standout piece that works for even formal occasions. The best part? For a limited time, this coat is 53% off!

Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Asymmetrical Belted Coat (originally $300) for just $140 exclusively at Macy’s! Sale ends February 2, 2020.

This wool-blend Michael Kors coat has over 200 reviews, making it a top choice among fashionable shoppers. They’re overflowing with compliments for it, saying it’s “absolutely beautiful,” as well as “elegant and flattering.” They say that the “soft, luxurious” material “feels divine” and that it’s “warm but lightweight,” which is exactly what we like to see. They also say it makes them look “sharp” and “smart” — but how does it make them feel? “Like a million dollars.”

This coat has an asymmetrical wrap styling with a tie at the waist and a front snap closure up at the left shoulder. It’s chic, it’s edgy — it’s everything. What we truly love is how these details are accented with touches of golden hardware, the sophistication of it all nearly making us lose our breath!

The finishing touches of a lining as well as two on-seam pockets truly perfect this piece. The only thing that has Us even more excited is the fact that it’s available in four colors right now. There’s the deep Burgundy for a more unique, but still easy-to-style shade, a lighter version called Dark Brandy, the always trendy Black and Camel, the perfect neutral!

You can never go wrong with adding a little Michael Kors to your closet, and this asymmetrical coat is calling your name. Your friends will be calling your name soon too, since they’ll be trying to get your attention so they can ask you where your fabulous coat is from!

