Who wouldn’t want a snazzy new handbag or fabulous pair of designer kicks to walk into spring? Michael Kors is having a huge sale on all of our favorites — yes, we’re already pulling out our credit cards. Whether you’re on the prowl for a self-love present or a gift for a friend, there’s a bag (or two… or three) that you’ll fall in love with and a pair of shoes you won’t be able to live without.
And by a “huge sale,” we actually mean a huge sale — we’re talking hundreds of dollars off designer items and then some. With select styles, you can get an extra 20% off using code: 20MORE. The deals will have you wondering if there’s a glitch on the site… or in your mind!
See some of our top picks from the sale below!
Shoes
Our Absolute Favorite: This sneaker proves that simple is not the same as basic. An ultra-versatile shoe, this will be your new everyday go-to, adding a touch of luxury to your day-to-day tasks. So if you’re ready to feel like a million bucks while you strut through Costco, check out these metallic stripe sneakers!
- Our Absolute Favorite Tall Boot: You don’t need a horse to rock a pair of leather riding boots. These have a 2.5-inch heel for some bonus height — originally $375, now $109!
- Our Absolute Favorite Flat: When weekend brunch calls for flats, you have to be prepared. These studded flats will become a shoe rack staple — originally $155, now $69!
- Our Absolute Favorite Sandal: Elegant and not too tall, these shiny sandals are the pinnacle of sophistication. Get them in silver or gold — originally $155, now $59!
- Our Absolute Favorite Ankle Boot: We’re loving the polished look of these boots. Classy and luxe, these can be worn with anything you already have in your closet — originally $255, now $79!
Bags
Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re in need — or want — of a spacious new bag that doesn’t break the bank, we just found the perfect match. This leather bag has a flap closure, multiple interior and exterior pockets and an adjustable strap for functionality — plus bold Michael Kors hardware for added style.
- Our Absolute Favorite Satchel: Reviewers rave about the quality of this bag. If you choose to go hands-free, simply add a shoulder strap — originally $498, now $99!
- Our Absolute Favorite Tote Bag: Whether dark cherry red, light pink or bright red is your style, this tote bag has you covered. It’s extra small, perfect for travel — originally $448, now $89!
- Our Absolute Favorite Crossbody Bag: Classic never goes out of style! You’ll love the size and design of this convertible handbag and crossbody hybrid — originally $448, now $89!
- Our Absolute Favorite Shoulder Bag: Metallic is totally in right now. Channel your inner princess with a bold and beautiful new accessory — originally $398, now $55!
Not what you’re looking for? Shop other sale items at Michael Kors!