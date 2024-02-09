Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We know that skincare is important, but if you’re not trying to spend half your paycheck on products, it’s hard to know which products are the most important to buy. Is it the ones that say “moisturizing,” “anti-wrinkle,” “cleansing” or “serum”? What about ingredients?

Yes, knowing which aspects of the broad term “skincare” to spend your time and money on is a challenge, but we’re here to help. One of the most integral aspects of healthy skin is a healthy skin barrier, so finding skin barrier-protecting products should be high up on your skincare priority list!

In addition to giving you a bright and supple glow, the skin barrier is working overtime to protect you against infectious agents, chemicals, free radicals and toxic ingredients — as well as prevent water loss; it keeps the bad stuff out and the good stuff, like water, in. If it isn’t obvious already, taking care of your skin barrier is key to looking and feeling radiant!

Knowing this is great, but choosing products is still a pain and a half. To help you narrow your search, we found some the most popular, highly-rated products at Target to support the skin barrier while locking in moisture. Read on!

Marshmallow Root Barrier Balm

The word “marshmallow” most likely makes you think of s’mores and campfires, but marshmallow root has nothing to do with the sugary clouds. This dense balm supports the skin barrier with superstar ingredients like marshmallow root, colloidal oatmeal and milk thistle.

Get the Naturium Marshmallow Root Barrier Balm for $25 at Target!

Brightening Serum

Who doesn’t want a brighter complexion? This serum contains a tri-ceramide complex, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, a potent combination that brightens while evening skin tone and texture. Antioxidants are just icing on the cake to protect against environmental toxins.

Get the Byoma Brightening Serum for $16 at Target!

Quadruple Hyaluronic Acid Serum

This gel-like serum contains four different molecular weights of hyaluronic acid to give you luminous and plump skin. In addition to moisturizing, hyaluronic acid is also used as a treatment for acne and hydration-related skin issues.

Get the Naturium Quadruple Hyaluronic Acid Serum for $17 at Target!

Rose Ceramide Cream

Ceramides, antioxidant-rich botanicals and rose oil work together to improve elasticity and protect against free radicals. 85% of reviewers give this rich formula five stars! It also has a scent that will, quite literally, make you smell like flowers.

Get the Pixi by Petra Rose Ceramide Cream for $24 at Target!

Prime and Perfect Mask

Jessica Alba‘s skincare brand Honest Beauty has plenty of firming and hydrating products, but this skin-reviving mask is exceptional, using superfruits, vitamins, extracts and shea butter to replenish the barrier. Put it on, watch a show and let it do its thing! The mask is made without parabens, sulfates, synthetic fragrances and other harmful ingredients.

Get the Honest Beauty Prime and Perfect Mask with Vitamin E and Shea Butter for $20 at Target!

