Buying shampoos, conditioners, lotions and fragrances online is tough; on one hand, you likely enjoy the convenience of scrolling from the comfort of the couch — but on the other hand, who knows what the product actually smells like, if it works and if you’ll like it. Is it worth the risk? Well, we’re here to take the risk factor out of the equation!

If you’re looking for a new conditioner which smells fresh, penetrates your strands with long-lasting moisture, doesn’t break the bank and is available at your local Target — where you make daily runs anyway — we’ve got you! Quality haircare doesn’t have to cost a quarter of your rent or serve as a source of buyer’s remorse. Send your locks to the rejuvenation station with this ultra-hydrating, frizz-taming conditioner that is certain to add body and shine!

Get the Saltair Moisture Bound Hydrating Conditioner for $12 at Target!

Saltair has a product for almost all hair types and needs, whether you’re looking to add more volume, control curls, care for blonde colors or repair damage — but this formula is one of the more versatile ones. Seriously, who doesn’t want silky hair that looks and smells like a vacation? Exotic scents, nourishing ingredients like monoi, squalane and hydrolyzed rice protein and sustainable aluminum packaging make this hydrating conditioner a no-brainer addition to your cart.

The formula detangles while it moisturizes and softens without adding weight to your hair — an ideal combination if you ask Us — all without gluten, animal products, parabens and phthalates. Rice protein is known for its ability to strengthen and condition at the same time, so you’re left with smooth, resilient strands that shine while you go about your day (and turn heads, of course!).

And in case you’re wondering what this conditioner smells like, it blends sandalwood, amber and musk for a very warm, unique scent. Reviewers love it, with one calling it “sensuous and healing,” while another savvy shopper described it as her new “go-to.” “This is one of the best conditioners, especially for someone like me with thick, coarse hair. Since using this my hair feels and looks more hydrated than it has in a long time. It doesn’t frizz up after drying like before, also I haven’t had to use the leave-ins since using this. Oh and did I say my hair smells amazing to boot. I have finally found my go to conditioner from now on,” they explained.

In fact, a particularly passionate reviewer said she has already recommended it to her nieces and sister since they “tried taking it after one use.” Gift idea bells are going off right about now — but first, take care of yourself and instantly elevate your shower experience!

Not what you’re looking for? Shop other Saltair haircare products at Target and don’t forget to check out Target’s deals here!